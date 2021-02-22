REPORT: Jeff Bezos Might Have Interest In Buying The Washington Football Team

Jeff Bezos reportedly has some interest in the Washington Football Team.

Bezos’ name has long swirled around NFL ownership chatter, and he might be eying up Washington, according to documents obtained by Front Office Sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Bezos has been interested in NFL team ownership for some time. Bezos’ attorney spoke with Baltimore-based sports investment banking firm Moag & Co., which led the effort to sell a portion of the the Washington Football Team.https://t.co/iIultYFib0 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 22, 2021

According to FOS, documents from Washington owner Dan Snyder’s defamation lawsuit against Indian media company MEA WorldWide show that Bezos’s attorneys spoke sports investment banking firm Moag & Co., which was reportedly leading the way when it came to “the effort to sell a chunk of the team.”

As of this moment, Dan Snyder is still 100% in control of Washington. Bezos has previously been tied to the Detroit Lions, but nothing ever came of that.

For those of you who don’t know, Jeff Bezos owns a home in Washington D.C., is the owner of the Washington Post and spends a lot of time in the area.

So, he’s certainly no stranger to the District of Columbia. If he wanted to own an NFL team, which he seems to be kicking the tires on at a minimum, then Washington could make sense from a logistics standpoint.

At the same time, Dan Snyder, who has taken serious heat for allegations of misconduct within the organization, has never even once hinted at being interested in selling. If anything, he seems more interested than ever in holding onto it.

Snyder has fought the league at every turned and waited until the final moment to drop the Redskins mascot.

So, I find it hard to believe he’s going anywhere.

Then again, Bezos is mega-rich and he can write any check imaginable. Money talks. That much is for sure, and it can change a lot of minds!