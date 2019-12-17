Jeff Bezos Is Reportedly Taking A Look At Buying The Detroit Lions

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is apparently interested in buying the Detroit Lions.

According to Sports Illustrated, Eli Zaret said on the No Filter Sports Podcast that Bezos has visited Detroit twice to have discussions about buying the team from the Ford family.

The same report from SI claims that it’s “not likely” Martha Ford sells the team while alive because of the capital gains tax hit she’d take.

This sure is some strange timing. I was literally talking with somebody yesterday about the Ford family and their ownership of the Lions.

More or less, they haven’t accomplished anything as owners. It might be time for somebody else to take over the franchise.

If that’s going to happen, it might as well be Jeff Bezos.

Bezos would immediately become the richest owner in the league, and he clearly has a good business sense.

I think his success with Amazon speaks to that fact in spades. Would he be a good owner? Not a clue, but he’d have resources nobody else would.

At the very least, that’s a good starting point.

We’ll see what happens, but I hope whatever is necessary for the Lions to start winning gets done.