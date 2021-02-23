REPORT: Public School Requires Kindergarteners To Watch Video Of Dead Black Children To Warn Against ‘State-Sanctioned Violence’

Buffalo Public Schools required its kindergarten students to participate in a lesson on “racist police and state-sanctioned violence” which involved showing images of black children who have died, Discovery Institute scholar Christopher Rufo reported.

Whistleblower documents Rufo obtained reportedly show “anti racist” lesson plans spearheaded by Dr. Fatima Morrell, the school district’s associate superintendent for culturally and linguistically responsive initiatives. As part of the program, teachers ask students to compare their skin color by using crayons.

The individual lessons, which I have obtained, are even more divisive. In kindergarten, teachers require students to watch a video that dramatizes dead black children warning them about the dangers of being killed by “racist police and state-sanctioned violence.” pic.twitter.com/JZA950Nv9p — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 23, 2021

The students are also told to watch a video featuring images of Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, and other black children who were fatally shot, according to Rufo. The video includes images of the deceased children speaking about the dangers of being killed by “racist police and state-sanctioned violence,” according to Rufo.

“By fifth grade, students are taught that America has created a ‘school-to-grave pipeline’ for black children and that, as adults, ‘one million Black people are locked in cages,’ the report says.

In the district’s middle school, students are reportedly taught that “all white people play a part in perpetuating systemic racism” and “white elites” play an outsized role in perpetrating racism, making them especially important to hold accountable.

In middle school, students are told that “all white people play a part in perpetuating systemic racism” and that “white elites work to perpetuate racism through politics, law, education, and the media.” Whites derive their wealth from slavery and are “unfairly rich.” pic.twitter.com/MyqWkKOf93 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 23, 2021

In the district’s high school, students were give tasked with “confronting whiteness” by defining the concept of “white privilege” and reflecting on the “impact of privilege in one’s own life,” Rufo reported.

In high school, students must begin “confronting whiteness in [their] classrooms,” with teachers asking white students to atone for their “white privilege” and to “use their voices” for the cause of left-wing “antiracism.” They must become activists. pic.twitter.com/PQvDj5M2jQ — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 23, 2021

Morrell also designed a presentation for teachers that asserts that in the U.S., it’s “easier to, to commit, to shoot someone in the back seven times, if you feel like” because some whites believe black people are “not human,” Rufo reported.

In a presentation to teachers, Morell claimed that America “is built on racism” and that “America’s sickness” leads some whites to believe that black people are “not human,” which makes it “easier to shoot [them] in the back seven times if you feel like it.” pic.twitter.com/ou46eq2sek — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 23, 2021

Morrell and Buffalo Public Schools did not respond to requests for comment.

The Buffalo School District’s curriculum was previously revealed on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in September. Lesson plans reportedly showed that fourth and fifth grade students were instructed to explore a society without “separate, nuclear family units,” and another lesson plan explained to students the need for the Black Lives Matter movement, according to Fox.

Numerous other public school districts across the country have held similar “anti racist” trainings and programs geared toward students and teachers. At R.I. Meyerholz Elementary School, part of the Cupertino Union School District in San Jose, Calif., third-grade students were reportedly told to deconstruct their racial and sexual identities in order to understand “power and privilege.” (RELATED: REPORT: Public School Instructs Third Graders To Deconstruct Their Racial And Sexual Identities To Understand ‘Power And Privilege’)

At Cherokee Middle School, which is part of the Springfield Public Schools in Missouri, teachers were told to identify themselves on an “oppression spectrum,” and then watched a video of “George Floyd’s last words.”