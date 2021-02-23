Ted Cruz Diagnoses ‘Media Obsession’ Over Cancun Trip As ‘Acute Trump Withdrawal’

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz claimed that the media’s attention to his Cancun trip was a result of “acute Trump withdrawal.”

In a Monday interview on the “Dana Show,” the senator claimed that the media doesn’t “know what to do with themselves” now that former President Donald Trump is gone.

“I will say, to venture into practicing medicine, that I actually want to diagnose the media. The media is suffering from acute Trump withdrawal, where for four years every day, they could foam at the mouth and be obsessed with Donald Trump, and now that he has receded from their day-to-day storyline, they don’t know what to do with themselves,” Cruz said during a video interview with radio host Dana Loesch.

The senator continued, expressing his regret over the decision to vacation in Cancun and thereby open himself up to backlash. (Related: Mariachi Band Plays Outside Ted Cruz’s House In Protest Of Cancun Trip)

“The media obsession with the fact that I took my family to the beach last week was a bit much,” Cruz continued. “On my part it was dumb to do because it gave the knuckleheads ammunition to launch attacks and to engage in ridicule, but you know what, that’s what they do. They engage in attacks non-stop.”

Cruz has received overwhelming popular and media criticism after attempting to take his family on a trip to Cancun during a severe blizzard in Texas, which left millions without power and water during one of the worst storms in the state’s history. (Related: Chilling Video Appears To Show Tons Of Abandoned Vehicles In Austin, Texas)

Cruz quickly returned from his vacation, apologizing and saying that he flew to Cancun because his daughters asked him to and he wanted to be “a good dad.”

Millions of Texans remained without safe drinking water as of Monday.