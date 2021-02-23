Tiger Woods Involved In Serious Car Accident, Jaws Of Life Used To Rescue Him

Tiger Woods has been involved in a serious car crash.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday afternoon that the golf superstar was involved in a single vehicle crash in the early morning hours.

The jaws of life were used to rescue Woods, and he was taken to a local hospital to treat his injuries. An investigation is currently underway. You can read the full statement from the police below.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

According to Golf Digest, Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg has announced that his client is currently undergoing surgery. His condition is unknown.

Story updated with statement from Woods' agent Mark Steinberg: "Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."https://t.co/z7kdbXOmLZ — Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) February 23, 2021

Obviously, this is an incredibly serious situation, judging by the statement from the police. Luckily, it was just a single vehicle roll-over, and Woods was the only person involved.

Tiger Woods was injured in a single-car crash in Los Angeles this morning, per @LASDHQ He was taken to the local hospital for his injuries pic.twitter.com/m8ToL1gnyX — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 23, 2021

Unfortunately, we don’t know any extra details outside of what the police have released to the public, which isn’t much.

Hopefully, Woods is recovering well and none of his injuries are too serious.

Tiger Woods was injured in a car accident this morning and had to be extricated with the “jaws of life” according to this statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Hoping for the best. ???????? pic.twitter.com/KLAKKQVw9r — Christian Bruey (@CBrueyWFTV) February 23, 2021

Let’s all keep our fingers crossed that the legendary golfer gets out of this situation without too many issues, and keep checking back for the latest developments as we have them.