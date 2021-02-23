Editorial

Tiger Woods Involved In Serious Car Accident, Jaws Of Life Used To Rescue Him

ZOZO Championship - Final Round

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Tiger Woods has been involved in a serious car crash.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday afternoon that the golf superstar was involved in a single vehicle crash in the early morning hours. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The jaws of life were used to rescue Woods, and he was taken to a local hospital to treat his injuries. An investigation is currently underway. You can read the full statement from the police below.

According to Golf Digest, Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg has announced that his client is currently undergoing surgery. His condition is unknown.

Obviously, this is an incredibly serious situation, judging by the statement from the police. Luckily, it was just a single vehicle roll-over, and Woods was the only person involved.

Unfortunately, we don’t know any extra details outside of what the police have released to the public, which isn’t much.

Hopefully, Woods is recovering well and none of his injuries are too serious.

Let’s all keep our fingers crossed that the legendary golfer gets out of this situation without too many issues, and keep checking back for the latest developments as we have them.