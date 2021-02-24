Ben Sasse Calls Joe Manchin ‘The Sexiest Man In Town’ As He Walks Out Of Capitol

Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasee called Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin called Ben Sasse the “sexiest man in town” as he was walking out of the Capitol on Wednesday.

In a video posted by CBS News reporter Alan He, Sasse told NBC reporter Julie Tsirkin that “Joe’s the sexiest man in town” as he appeared to be walking to his car with a staffer outside of the Capitol building. Sasse was walking into the Capitol building and was behind the camera.

Manchin announced Friday that he will oppose President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Neera Tanden. (RELATED: Neera Tanden Forgot To Delete Tweets Criticizing Lisa Murkowski, One Person Who Could End Her Shot At Being Confirmed)

The West Virginia Democrat released a statement saying her “overtly partisan statements” in the past would affect her work at the OMB and would impact her work with members of Congress. (RELATED: ‘I Can’t Answer The Why’: Merrick Garland Asked ‘What Went Wrong’ In Jeffrey Epstein Case By Sen. Sasse)

The Daily Caller asked Sasse’s office who he thinks the second sexiest man in D.C. is, but did not receive an immediate response.