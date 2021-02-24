Kevin McCarthy And Liz Cheney Disagree On Trump During Press Conference

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney shared an awkward moment of disagreement on former President Donald Trump during a Wednesday House Republican leadership press conference.

As the press conference was coming to a close, a reporter asked McCarthy if he and the leadership team believe Trump should be speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Sunday.

REPORTER: “Do you believe former President Trump should speaking at CPAC?” CHENEY: “That’s up to CPAC….I don’t believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country.” MCCARTHY: “On that high note, thank you very much.”pic.twitter.com/WcuMd0wAHG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 24, 2021

“Yes he should,” McCarthy quickly responded.

The reporter then referred the same question to Cheney.

“That’s up to CPAC. I’ve been clear in my views about President Trump and the extent to which, following January 6th, I don’t believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country,” Cheney answered. (RELATED: ‘If Not In Jail, He Should Certainly Be Under Investigation’: Joe Scarborough Says Sen. Hawley Is Responsible For Capitol Hill Riots)

Her response was followed by a long period of silence before McCarthy broke it saying, “On that high note, thank y’all very much.”

The group of lawmakers and reporters, including McCarthy and Cheney, began laughing as they walked in separate directions.

Trump’s Sunday speech at CPAC will be his first public speaking appearance since leaving office in January. CPAC has received criticism from some lawmakers for providing Trump a platform following his role in allegedly inciting a mob to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Trump was impeached one week after the riot, with Cheney joining only 9 other House Republicans voting in favor. He was subsequently acquitted by the Senate following the impeachment trial.