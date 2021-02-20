Trump To Give Speech At CPAC In First Major Post-Presidency Appearance

Former President Donald Trump will reportedly make his first major public appearance since leaving the White House later this month at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Trump will address the conference’s audience Sunday, Feb. 28, according to a report from Fox News. The event, which is typically held in the Washington, D.C. area, will instead take place in Orlando, Florida this year from Feb. 25-28.

Trump is speaking at CPAC next weekend in Florida, per aide. Topic is “the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement” along with Biden’s immigration policies so far. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 20, 2021

The former president is expected to speak about the future of the Republican Party and President Joe Biden’s immigration policies, a source familiar with the speech reportedly told Fox News. It will be the first public speech given by Trump since his farewell address on Jan. 19, although he did recently make several cable television appearances. (RELATED: What To Expect If Biden’s Immigration Bill Gets Passed)

Trump has appeared at CPAC eight times since 2011, including all four years the event was held during his presidency. There have been indications that Trump intends to stay active in Republican politics despite now being out of office, and 75% of Republicans say they want him to play a major role in the party going forward.