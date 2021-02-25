Communications Job Available With Office Of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Following Several Scandals

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office is searching for the right person to fill a communications job with their office following the announcement of several scandals in the recent weeks.

The position of Senior Communications Lead for Strategy and Messaging which was posted on the job search site, Daybook, on Feb. 24, 2021, comes in the wake of scandals involving nursing home cover-ups, and allegations that Cuomo sexually harassed former aide, Lindsey Boylan.

“Governor Cuomo is looking for a new spokesperson. His office posted this ad describing their “immediate” need about an hour ago,” White House Correspondent reporter for Yahoo News, Hunter Walker wrote in a tweet.

Governor Cuomo is looking for a new spokesperson. His office posted this ad describing their “immediate” need about an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/KlGs18th0E — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) February 25, 2021

“The State of New York’s Executive Chamber has an immediate opening for a top level executive to lead messaging for the Office of the Governor. The position reports to the Communications Director,” the job listing reads.

“The Senior Communications Lead for Strategy and Messaging is responsible for devising strategies on how to successfully communicate all work to the public. The qualified candidate will be able to produce messaging around the State’s innovative and groundbreaking public policies with the goal of helping explain the administration’s record and the government services available to New Yorkers,” the listing continues.

According to the listing, the annual pay for the position is between $100,000 and $150,000 a year.

Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa, reportedly admitted to Democratic leadership from the state of New York over a video conference call that the Cuomo administration had purposely withheld the actual number of nursing home deaths.

DeRosa admitted that this was done after former President Donald Trump started calling several other Democratic governors out over their handling of COVID-19 in their state. (RELATED: New York Legislature ‘Inching Toward’ Impeachment Probe Of Cuomo, Democratic Assemblyman Says)

Additionally, on Wednesday a former staffer for the New York governor, Lindsey Boylan alleged that Cuomo had “kissed” her with out consent.