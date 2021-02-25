Tara Reade, Rose McGowan Believe Cuomo Accuser Lindsey Boylan

President Joe Biden’s accuser Tara Reade believes Lindsey Boylan’s allegations against Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“I believe her claims of sexual harassment that she endured while she was staff,” Reade told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “It is another example of the Democratic Party rewarding a sexual predator and their silence about his behavior.”

Cuomo’s office has denied Boylan’s allegations.

President Joe Biden’s accuser Tara Reade believes Lindsey Boylan’s allegations against Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the Biden accuser told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“I believe her claims of sexual harassment that she endured while she was staff,” Reade said. “It is another example of the Democratic Party rewarding a sexual predator and their silence about his behavior.”

“Andrew Cuomo should resign immediately,” Reade added. (RELATED: ‘I Want The Same Equal Treatment’: Biden Accuser Tara Reade Tears Into Media, Women’s Groups, Democratic Politicians)

Boylan originally accused Cuomo of sexual harassment in a December tweet thread, then shared details of her allegations in a Medium post Wednesday. Boylan, who worked for the Cuomo administration from March 2015 to October 2018, said that the governor kissed her without her consent during a one-on-one briefing, made her uncomfortable, and made a number of sexually charged comments to her.

Cuomo’s office denied the allegations Wednesday. (RELATED: Cuomo Denies Allegation That He Kissed, Harassed Former Staffer)

“As we said before, Ms. Boylan’s claims of inappropriate behavior are quite simply false,” the governor’s press secretary, Caitlin Girouard, said in a statement.

#MeToo ended when progressives decided to ignore Tara Reade. “Believe all women,” but only when politically convenient. https://t.co/HqfIugfTd3 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) February 24, 2021

Reade’s accusations that Biden sexually assaulted her garnered national attention in late April and early May, but subsequent media reporting on her academic credentials and her turbulent past cast doubts on her credibility. Her legal representation, attorney Douglas Wigdor, abandoned her case in early May following reports that Reade lied about her undergraduate degree.

Biden has repeatedly denied Reade’s allegations.

Many Democratic lawmakers and media pundits who supported Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh said they did not believe Reade, though analysis by the Daily Caller News Foundation found that Reade had more supporting evidence for her allegations against Biden than Ford had for her allegations against Kavanaugh.

Reade lamented to the DCNF in April 2020 that her sexual assault accusation had become a “partisan tool,” saying that Republicans weaponized her and Democrats both ignored and discredited her.

“It’s inexcusable,” she formerly told the DCNF. “I’m sorry that I’m politically inconvenient but my perpetrator was Joe Biden. And people need to deal with it.”

The Biden accuser said Thursday that she suspects Boylan’s allegations may also be swept under the rug. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Neera Tanden Supported Christine Ford, Discredited Tara Reade)

“The media as with other Democratic elites knew but did not cover the story,” Reade said of Boylan’s allegations. “This story is another example of American rape culture in the political world. My hope is that the media holds Cuomo responsible and does not put the focus on Lindsay’s background but about him and his behavior towards staff.”

Reade called on Democratic leadership to publicly acknowledge the “rampant misuse of power and prevalence of sexual misconduct in its rank and address it.”

“There is no place for sexual misconduct in the very offices that are creating and implementing laws to govern,” she added.

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein’s accuser Rose McGowan also told Fox News Thursday that she believes Boylan. “I completely stand by Lindsey Boylan. Its truth leaks from every word on the screen that she wrote,” McGowan told Fox. “She, none of us, should endure what she endured. If they’re doing it to her, what are they doing to constituents? What is he going to do to what he considers the little people? It’s monstrous.” “The fact that [Cuomo] was still doing it after the Weinstein allegations and during the #MeToo movement is egregious and disgusting,” McGowan added. “It just shows the level of sociopathy that those at the highest levels of power have.” Cuomo’s office has not responded to a request for comment from the DCNF.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.