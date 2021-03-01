Editorial

Authorities Detonate WWII Bomb In Exeter, England

WWII Bomb (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/PoliceDrones/status/1366083143195897859)

Authorities in England detonated a big bomb from WWII over the weekend.

A 2,200 pound bomb was found in Exeter, England and successfully destroyed Saturday, according to the BBC. How was it destroyed? They blew it up after evacuating the area! The BBC also reported that there was damage to some of the surrounding buildings. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the awesome video shared by the Devon and Cornwall Police below.

Well, you damn sure don’t see something like that every single day of the week. Generally speaking, bombs from WWII aren’t exactly found and detonated on a regular basis in the year 2021.

That’s just not something that happens very often, which is what makes this so fascinating.

Imagine walking through your backyard enjoying your afternoon, and all of a sudden you stumble upon a 2,200-pound relic from World War II. I would be terrified of accidentally setting it off. I’d absolutely panic.

Also, if you want to see something super cool, check out this aerial view of the detonation. It’s pretty sick.

Stay safe, England! Do your best to not accidentally stumble upon any more bombs from WWII.