REPORT: Todd Bertuzzi Arrested In Michigan On A DUI Charge

Former NHL star Todd Bertuzzi has reportedly been arrested in Michigan.

According to TMZ, the former Canucks and Red Wings star was arrested over the weekend in Michigan on a DUI charge.

TMZ reported that Bertuzzi refused to take the breathalyzer and showed “obvious signs of impairment” when performing other field sobriety tests.

Ex-NHL Star Todd Bertuzzi Arrested for DUI In Michigan, Mug Shot Released https://t.co/KRp8tb2vbO — TMZ (@TMZ) March 1, 2021

Obviously, it goes without a saying that Bertuzzi is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, there’s no excuse for him driving drunk if he’s proven guilty.

Bertuzzi, who infamously ended the career of Steve Moore with a dirty hit, played in the NHL for a very long time. He should have more than enough money to afford Uber or a driver.

There’s no excuse for anyone to get behind the wheel after drinking too much alcohol. If you’re even questioning whether or not you’ve had enough, then just don’t do it.

It’s not worth it at all. You’re a danger to yourself and everyone else out on the road.

Make smart decisions when it comes to drinking and driving. It’s not hard to figure out.