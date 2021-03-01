Taylor Swift Responds To ‘Deeply Sexist’ Joke In Netflix Show ‘Ginny And Georgia’

Taylor Swift responded to what she called a “deeply sexist” joke in the Netflix show “Ginny And Georgia.”

Swift’s response to the joke came Monday on her Twitter account. “Ginny And Georgia” was released by Netflix in 2020.

In one scene the joke, “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift,” was used. Swift shared a screenshot of the joke along with her statement.

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you ???? Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

“Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back,” Swift tweeted. “How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you. Happy Women’s History Month I guess.” (RELATED: Taylor Swift Uses Billboard Woman Of The Decade Speech To Call Out Scooter Braun)

Swift is right about this joke being lazy. We’ve heard this joke in many different forms since 2010. If you’re going to make a joke about Swift, clearly it needs to be not misogynistic and also actually funny for it to land.

Swift has been vocal in the past about her issues with men. After she was named Billboard’s Woman of the Decade, she used her speech to call out Scooter Braun. Swift claimed she was never allowed any input in the selling of her catalog to Braun, as previously reported.

“Yet, to this day, none of these investors have bothered to contact me or my team directly — to perform their due diligence on their investment,” Swift said during the speech. “On their investment in me. To ask how I might feel about the new owner of my art, the music I wrote, the videos I created, photos of me, my handwriting, my album designs.”