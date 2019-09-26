Scooter Braun Responds To Critics Following Taylor Swift Music Rights ‘Drama’

Scooter Braun responded to critics following the “drama” he went through after acquiring the rights to Taylor Swift’s master recordings when he purchased Big Machine Records.

“I went through some drama recently,” the 38-year-old talent manager shared during his recent appearance on Tony Gonzales’ “Wide Open” podcast, per Page Six in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation Stadium Tour’ Hits Netflix And Here’s What Everyone Is Saying)

“And then put my phone down, looked at my friends and my family… and I was like, ‘I’m good … I’m happy.”” he added. “And people question your integrity. They talk s–t.” (RELATED: Joe Jonas After Hearing Taylor Swift Apologize For Putting Him On Blast: ‘It Feels Nice’)

Braun did not name the “Me!” hitmaker in connection with the drama. However, he did talk about being “attacked” on his social media feeds.

“It’s hard when you get attacked and it’s not based on any truth, but for that other person it may be based on truth but they don’t have all the information,” Braun explained. “That’s why I am always open to communication and having a conversation with someone and saying, ‘Maybe this was a misunderstanding and I am happy to have a conversation with you.'”

The record label owner continued, “But not everybody is willing to do that and you can’t go through life thinking you’re going to be friends and everyone is going to like you.”

The “Shake It Off” hitmaker “ghosted” him when he tried to call her after Braun’s company purchased Big Machine Records for $300 million and in turn gained the rights to all of Swift’s earliest hits through 2017.

“I don’t do anything with malicious intent,” Braun said. “I try to do things above board. I try to do the right thing.”

“Not everyone’s gonna be happy with everything that you do,” he added. “And I think in the long-term, I’ve learned this over time, the truth always comes out, and I’m confident in that.”

Shortly after the deal happened, Swift shared her thoughts about the Braun deal, calling it “her worst case scenario.”

“All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his [Braun’s] hands for years,” Swift wrote in part. “Like when Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it. (See photo),”

“Or when his client, Kanye West, organized a revenge porn music video which strips my body naked,” she added. “Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.”