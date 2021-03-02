Amazon Changes App Logo After Social Media Outcry

Amazon quietly changed its smartphone app logo after social media users compared its look to the mustache of German dictator Adolf Hitler.

The old logo included a ripped piece of scotch over the Amazon arrow. That logo debuted in January, according to the New York Post. However, some complained that it looked too similar to Hitler’s toothbrush mustache. The new Amazon logo replaces the ripped piece of tape with a folded back sticky note.

lmao I completely missed that amazon quietly tweaked its new icon to make it look… less like hitler pic.twitter.com/Jh8UC8Yg3u — alex hern (@alexhern) March 1, 2021

ROFL … Remember when Amazon rolled out their new mobile app icon and we said it looked like Hitler? They changed it ???? https://t.co/p02wReVKyD — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) March 2, 2021

“Amazon is always exploring new ways to delight our customers. We designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement, and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their door step,” Amazon told The Verge about the decision change.

Amazon was criticized by conservatives after it removed Ryan T. Anderson’s best-selling book When Harry Became Sally: Responding To The Transgender Moment. It has likewise come under fire from liberals for its opposition to a unionization vote at an Alabama warehouse. (RELATED: Amazon Exposes True Colors By Silencing ‘Dissent From A New Orthodoxy,’ Author Says)