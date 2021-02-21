Amazon Removes Book Critiquing Transgender Movement

Amazon removed the bestselling book “When Harry Became Sally: Responding To The Transgender Moment” from its online store on Sunday, the book’s author announced.

Published in 2018 by then-Heritage Foundation research fellow and now-Ethics and Public Policy Center President Ryan T. Anderson, the book was an immediate bestseller, even on Amazon, according to the Washington Post. However, the online shopping giant removed the book on Sunday, Anderson tweeted.

I hope you’ve already bought your copy, cause Amazon just removed my book “When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment” from their cyber shelves…. my other four books are still available (for now). https://t.co/cnMGZV1L0A — Ryan T. Anderson (@RyanTAnd) February 21, 2021

Amazon links to both the hard copy and Kindle e-book versions of the book show “page not found” signs. (RELATED: Parler Relaunches After Amazon Removes It)

Amazon did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

Anderson argued in the book that children experiencing gender dysphoria are poorly served by medical treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone replacement because between 80% and 95% of children with gender dysphoria outgrow the condition. Studies have shown no improvement in the mental health of individuals with gender dysphoria even after they undergo sex reassignment surgery, he wrote.

Other conservatives were critical of Amazon’s move.

We need to make clear to the oligarchs at places like Amazon that trying to make dissenting ideas inaccessible is intolerable and won’t work. If Amazon blacklists a book, buy it from another seller or directly from the publisher. But buy it. And read it.https://t.co/VwstXyRF8j https://t.co/1OzYLHqTZy — Robert P. George (@McCormickProf) February 21, 2021

I hope this is a mistake @amazon. If not, then it’s absurd and unacceptable. https://t.co/d9DEb9YQly — David French (@DavidAFrench) February 22, 2021

Hey @JeffBezos, why will you let Americans read Hitler on his Kampf, but not let us read @RyanTAnd on gender ideology and transgenderism? https://t.co/9pM19LXArd — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) February 21, 2021

This is not the first time Amazon has received attention for its handling of a book discussing the transgender political and medical debate. Amazon refused to run advertising from Regnery Publishing promoting the 2020 book “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Teenage Daughters” in 2020, author Abigail Shrier wrote in the Wall Street Journal.