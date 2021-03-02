REPORT: Mother Attempts To Dispose Of Dead Son’s Body After Running Him Over With A Car

Brittany Gosney, 29, has been charged with running over and murdering her 6-year-old son, James Hutchinson, before having her boyfriend help dispose of his body, according to Fox 19 Now.

Gosney dragged her son alongside her car as she sped off from Preble County Park, trying to abandon him, Fox 19 reported. Her other two sons were in the car with her at the time, according to Fox 19. It is unclear whether or not she planned on harming them as well, Middletown Police Chief, David Birk said Monday, Fox 19 reported.

A little boy known for his big smile and hugs.

It’s a tragic story out of Middletown that has left so many people heart broken.

She returned less than an hour later to find her son dead with a head injury, laying in the middle of the parking lot, according to Fox 19. Gosney continued to put her son back into her car, drive him home, and place him in a bedroom, according to Fox 19.

Gosney and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, 42, disposed of the body in the Ohio River the following day, Fox 19 reported. (RELATED: Sheriff Rescues Missing 13-Year-Old Girl From Motel Room )

“We will be working with trained searchers in an attempt to recover James’s body. The river is high and treacherous, so we will not be disclosing the exact location in hopes of avoiding another tragic incident,” a Middletown PD press release read.

Hutchinson was reported missing Sunday morning by Gosney and Hamilton. Police realized there was something amiss when the couple’s stories did not line up, according to Fox 19.

Gosney has been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Hamilton has been charged with abuse of corpse and tampering with evidence, according to the press release.

“The mother is not showing much remorse at this time, but she has confessed to doing this. That’s why we’re able to get these charges,” Chief Birk said, according to Fox 19.