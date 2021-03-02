Elementary School Teacher Sentenced To Prison For Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old Girl

A former Oregon school teacher was sentenced Monday for sexually abusing a 15-year-old on several occasions as well as attempting to entice other minors.

The former Eugene elementary school teacher, William Hamann, was sentenced to 13 years by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon, and ten years of supervised release, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a statement Monday.

Hamann, 38, used his social media to arrange meetings with the minor.

“On several occasions beginning in 2018 and continuing until July 2019, Hamann paid a minor female for oral sex and recorded the minor performing the sex acts,” the DOJ’s statement said. It added that he was arrested by the Eugene Police Department as he attempted to meet the minor for the fourth time.

As evidence against the former teacher, agents who searched Hamann’s phone also found at least one recording of the sex acts.

Authorities were concerned that there may be additional victims in the community who have not yet come forward.

Investigators found that Hamann had approached multiple underaged girls online and engaged in “sexually explicit conversations with them,” despite knowing their age. (RELATED: New Jersey Cop Arrested In Atlantic City For Trying To Meet Up With Underage Girls For Sex)

Hamann was arrested in July of 2019 and was indicted by a federal grand jury shortly thereafter on four counts including sexual exploitation, trafficking of a child, and possession of child pornography, the DOJ said.

The victim was not Hamann’s student at Spring Creek Elementary, the school where he worked, according to police.

Hamann will serve 13 years and 4 months in federal prison with the remainder of his term in state prison as part of a plea deal. Additionally, the plea deal also stipulated that Hamann will pay an undisclosed amount in restitution to the victim.