Alec Baldwin Deletes His Twitter Account After Receiving Backlash Over Comments About An Actress’ Accent

Actor Alec Baldwin deleted his Twitter account Wednesday after he received backlash over comments made about Gillian Anderson’s accent.

Baldwin shared a CNN article titled “Gillian Anderson’s American Accent Throws Some People Off,” referring to her speech at the Golden Globes, Vanity Fair reported. Anderson was born in the United States but raised in the United Kingdom.

“Switching accents? That sounds … fascinating,” Baldwin allegedly tweeted, seemingly referring to the backlash his wife Hilaria (Hillary) Baldwin received after her fake Spanish heritage came to light. (RELATED: ‘Goodbye For Now’: Alec Baldwin Has Had Enough Of Twitter Following Hilaria’s Allegedly Fake Spanish Heritage Scandal)

“Wanted to post a quick video to say that I deactivated my Twitter account today,” Baldwin said Wednesday in a video on Instagram. “I just wrote, ‘Oh, that’s interesting.’ And of course, you can’t do any irony on Twitter. You can’t do any irony in the United States anymore because the United States is such an uptight, stressed-out place and such an unpleasant place right now.”

“But I find that, of course, on Twitter, which is where all the a*sholes in the United States and beyond go to get their advanced degrees in a*shole-iness, that I had used it as a news aggregator, and I suppose I will do my best to find other places that are similar in their news aggregation in real time and periodicals I like,” Baldwin explained.

His wife’s fake Spanish controversy led to heightened scrutiny of Hilaria (Hillary) and her family. Hilaria (Hillary) was thrown into the spotlight in December after a Twitter user started a thread accusing the author and yoga instructor of faking her Spanish heritage. Hilaria (Hillary) defended her accent and said people were just “confused” about her heritage. Alec defended his wife at the time.

Baldwin doesn’t seem to be having a good year so far. It’ll be interesting to see how long he lasts without Twitter. He also deleted Twitter in January after defending his wife’s accent.

“Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming,” Baldwin tweeted at the time before saying “goodbye.” “Not much of a party. Goodbye for now.”

I give it maybe a week. Twitter is an addicting app and as much as everyone hates the negativity, it definitely draws you in. Baldwin is an avid Twitter user and there’s no way he’ll end up giving it up for good.