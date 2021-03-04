‘Particularly Problematic’: Meghan McCain Has A Long List Of Complaints About House Voting Rights Bill

Meghan McCain laid out a series of complaints Thursday about the voting rights bill (H.R. 1) that just passed the House of Representatives with only Democratic support.

McCain addressed the bill during Thursday’s broadcast of “The View,” saying it was “intellectually dishonest” to frame Republican opposition to the bill as an attempt to take rights away. (RELATED: The House Just Passed H.R. 1 – Here’s What’s In It)

WATCH:

Cohost Whoopi Goldberg brought up the topic, asking McCain why she believed Republicans were so opposed to the bill, dubbed the For the People Act.

“What this bill has in it that I find particularly problematic is it’s going to allow felons to vote even if you are convicted of election fraud,” McCain began, adding that she believed felons should lose “the liberty and luxury of voting” if the crime they were convicted of was the abuse of that right.

“It eliminates the voter ID,” McCain continued, noting that voting was just one of many instances in which identification might be required: “To adopt a pet, to rent a car, to get on a plane, to buy cold medicine, to buy a cell phone and to get a job.”

McCain went on to note that the bill would lower the voting age to 16 — a point she said was problematic because Democrats had also insisted on raising the age of coverage under the Affordable Care Act’s parental plans to 26.

“The idea was that 26-year-olds still really haven’t had this, like, you know, they’re a failure to launch, and they still need help from their parents,” McCain said. “So on one end, 26-year-olds can’t pay for their own health care, but 16-year-olds should have the right to vote and have the responsibility and competence to vote.”

McCain concluded that her biggest problem was the use of taxpayer funding for political campaigns.

“I just don’t think that our tax paying dollars while the country is absolutely falling apart should be having our taxpayer dollars having, you know, influencing our elections,” she said. “I feel like people are just seeing it through one very linear lens. This isn’t about whatever — however you feel about Republicans and Republicans trying to take rights away. It’s about how you interpret the Constitution and how you interpret states’ rights, and I think it’s just intellectually dishonest and quite frankly just in bad faith to talk about how Republicans are evil and how they want to ruin the world. This is a basic disagreement on how you think states’ rights should be run.”