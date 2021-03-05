Suspect Who Killed Mother, 2 Children Before Fleeing With Infant Kills Himself

A man wanted for allegedly murdering his wife and her two children Thursday night in St. Louis reportedly shot and killed himself in front of police Friday morning as they tried to apprehend him.

Bobby McCulley III was wanted by police for allegedly murdering his wife and her 13-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter on Thursday night, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. McCulley had reportedly filed for divorce against his wife just five days earlier.

The bodies were found around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night after someone reported hearing gunshots, according to the report.

After allegedly shooting the three victims, McCulley fled the scene with their 1-year-old daughter and dropped her off with relatives, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. (RELATED: Police Officer Arrested, Charged In Two Capital Murder Cases)

The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an amber alert for Zoe McCulley, but the alert was later canceled when the baby was found safe.

AMBER ALERT 2021-2 CANCELLED: VICTIM WAS LOCATED SAFE AND UNHARMED WITH ALTERNATE FAMILY MEMBERS. SUSPECT IS STILL AT LARGE. pic.twitter.com/Ssy3hGr4dY — Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) March 5, 2021

McCulley was found around 7:00 a.m. Friday morning in a silver Dodge Charger. As police closed in, McCulley shot himself, according to the report.

McCulley had a history of domestic violence, a St. Louis County police spokesperson told 5 On Your Side. He was sentenced to probation in 2008 after pleading guilty to misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment, tampering with a victim/witness and third-degree assault, according to the report.

In July of 2015 a woman filed for divorce from him, according to 5 On Your Side. Months later, an order of protection was filed against him, although it is unclear whether his wife filed the order, according to the report. The divorce was finalized in May 2016, 5 On Your Side reports.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the St. Louis County Police but did not receive a response at the time of publication.