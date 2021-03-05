Dana White Wants To Hold A Big UFC Event With Fans In Texas Following Restrictions Being Lifted

UFC president Dana White thinks it’s time to take some fights to Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott recently lifted coronavirus restrictions in the state, and the UFC could in theory host a massive event with packed stands if the organization can find a city to host it. It sounds like White is working the phones to find a location. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I just announced Texas is OPEN 100%. EVERYTHING. I also ended the statewide mask mandate. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 2, 2021

“If Houston is ready, we’re coming,” White said in a video shared Thursday night by ESPN. He also added, “I support the governor of Texas. Now is the time. It’s the right time to bring back events.”

You can watch his full comments in the video below.

I seriously love everything about how Dana White has handled the coronavirus pandemic. Early in the pandemic, he promised to keep the fights rolling, and that’s exactly what he did.

He literally created Fight Island in the United Arab Emirates so that fights could continue to happen to entertain fans during the pandemic.

While a lot of people sit around complaining and offering no solutions, White went to work and found a ton of success.

Now, Texas has lifted coronavirus restrictions and he thinks it’s time to bring some action to the Lone Star State with fans in the stands.

How could you ever be against it? Nobody is forcing anyone to go, but if they want to, then they can.

Personally, I hope he’s successful. He dominated the pandemic while others chose to do something. For that alone, White deserves a huge standing ovation.