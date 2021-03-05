Disney Drops Tons Of New Footage For Marvel Series ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’

Disney dropped tons of new footage Friday for the upcoming series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

“Two weeks until two heroes return,” read a tweet on the official account for the Marvel series. “Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starts streaming March 19 on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier.”(RELATED: Disney Releases New Clip Of ‘WandaVision’ With A Reference To ‘The Avengers’)

Two weeks until two heroes return. Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starts streaming March 19 on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/0oBIYLVuSQ — The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (@falconandwinter) March 5, 2021

In the brief but action-packed clip, fans see the series stars, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes and Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, fighting one villain after another. (REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian’ On Disney+ Is A Must Watch Show For ‘Star Wars’ Fans)

Disney Plus also surprised fans Friday with the release of two videos in its Marvel Studios Legends. One is titled, “Falcon” (7m) and the other “The Winter Soldier” (8m), ComicBook.com reported.

“Following the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience,” read a description for the new series on IMDb.

Disney Plus’ Marvel hit “WandaVision” was recently named the most watched show on major streaming platforms.