‘WandaVision’ Star Paul Bettany Says Role Required One Sacrifice

“WandaVision” star Paul Bettany said his role in the hit Disney Plus series required one sacrifice and that was no more banana bread.

The comments came during the 49-year-old actor’s appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” when the host asked if it was really his “chest” in his Vision suit or if it was “digital wizardry” that gave him the muscular build for his role. The clip was noted by People magazine in a piece published Thursday.

“These are very good questions,” Bettany replied. “I’m going to get very specific with you right now. About 42 inches of it is my chest. About eight inches just isn’t.”

Paul Bettany Had to Resist Banana Bread During the Pandemic to Fit into His WandaVision Suit​ https://t.co/sqTQ4izqDY — People (@people) March 4, 2021

“But it’s not digital,” he added. “It’s a suit that, you know, you wear. They give you a muscle suit.” (REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian’ On Disney+ Is A Must Watch Show For ‘Star Wars’ Fans)

WATCH:

“The interesting thing is what you discover, is that you can’t join in the sort of COVID pandemic banana bread-eating phantasmagoria,” the Marvel actor continued. “Because when you wear the muscle suit, and you have a banana bread belly, it’s very obvious. The jig’s up.” (RELATED: Disney Releases New Clip Of ‘WandaVision’ With A Reference To ‘The Avengers’)

In an interview for the outlet earlier this year, the “Avengers” star said he was worried during the pandemic about staying in shape for the role.

“I kept thinking that I was going back, and so I had to kind of stay in shape,” Bettany explained. “So while the rest of the world seemed to be eating banana bread and making their own sourdough starters, I was having to resist it.”

“That was tough,” he joked. “C’mon, I’m an old man; I just want to eat cheese and sit in a chair and read a book,” he added.

“WandaVision” finale hits the streaming site Friday.