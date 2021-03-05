Appointee For Trump’s State Department Arrested For Involvement In Capitol Riot

The FBI arrested a former Trump-era State Department appointee Thursday for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Politico reported.

Federico Klein, 42, was arrested in Virginia on charges of assaulting a police officer, interfering with police during civil disorder and obstruction of Congress and law enforcement, Politico reported. An FBI lookout bulletin featuring a photo of Klein led to two tipsters contacting the FBI who said they recognized him, according to an affidavit.

“We need fresh people, we need fresh people,” Klein said while attempting to break down the Capitol doors with a riot shield, according to body cam footage, Politico reported.

Klein is the first known political appointee of former President Donald Trump to be arrested for participating in the Capitol riot, according to Politico. (Related: Five Times More People Arrested For The Capitol Hill Riot Faced Financial Difficulty Than Voiced Support For QAnon)

WOW: @ktbenner gets the actual arrest affidavit for former State Dept aide Federico KLEIN. He was still employed there on Jan. 6, held a Top Secret clearance that was renewed in 2019 and is accused of multiple assaults on Capitol police. https://t.co/tqF3wyw42J — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 5, 2021

Klein worked in the Office of Brazilian and Southern Cone Affairs at the U.S. Department of State, according to the affidavit. He resigned on Jan. 21, 2021.

Additionally, Klein worked as a tech analyst for the Trump campaign in 2016, according to Politico.

Klein’s mother, Cecelia Klein, told Politico that she had communicated with her son on the day of the riot.

“As far as I know, he was on the Mall. That’s what he told me,” she said. “Fred’s politics burn a little hot, but I’ve never known him to violate the law.”

More than 300 people have been arrested on charges involving the Capitol riot.

