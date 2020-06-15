Trump Campaign, RNC Raise $14 Million On Trump’s Birthday, Breaking Fundraising Record

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) reported their single largest online fundraising day ever Sunday, bringing in $14 million on President Donald Trump’s 74th birthday.

The RNC, along with the Trump Make America Great Again Committee and Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., received an average online donation of $46, according to Fox News. “The grassroots support behind President Trump’s reelection is something no campaign has ever seen,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale told Fox News.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MR. PRESIDENT! Team Trump and @GOP raised a RECORD $14M, the biggest one-day online fundraising total ever. The president’s birthday card also received 1M signatures! THANK YOU to the patriots who made this happen and who power this country every day!#MAGA ???????? — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) June 15, 2020

The surge in fundraising comes as Trump and the Republicans continue to raise more money than presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Although fundraising efforts slowed down in March due to the coronavirus, online donation campaigns have picked up since April, with a Republican small-dollar fundraising platform raising $60 million in April alone.

Trump and the RNC are estimated to have $255 million cash on hand, compared to around $100 million for the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee, Fox News reported. (RELATED: RNC, Trump Pull In $154 Million In 4th Quarter Fundraising)

Although recent polling indicates a highly competitive race for Trump, an ABC News/Washington Post poll conducted in March found that only 24% of Biden voters are highly enthusiastic about their candidate, compared to 53% of Trump voters who are highly enthusiastic about supporting the president.

More recently, a poll initially released by CNN in May revealed a sharper enthusiasm gap. 70% of Trump voters said they are casting a pro-Trump ballot, but only 37% of Biden voters saying they plan to cast a pro-Biden ballot.

Between the 1M+ rally sign-ups and the record-breaking $14M raised online in 24 hours, you cannot deny the enthusiasm we are seeing for @realDonaldTrump. While Biden hides in the basement, Trump supporters are fired up and ready to win in November! pic.twitter.com/jdJiMEfjOX — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 15, 2020

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement Monday that the campaign’s “greatest motivator and political weapon,” is voter enthusiasm. “Republicans are thinking smarter digitally and harnessing support and energy for President Trump to up our online fundraising game and outwork, outdo, and outmaneuver the Democrats at every turn,” she said.

Trump Victory, the joint field effort between the RNC and the Trump campaign, also began a “summer kick off” Sunday with a major canvassing operations, the RNC stated in a press release Monday.