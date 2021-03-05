Alleged Pedophile Faces Over 100 Charges Related To Secret Peeping Videos

Authorities have charged a North Carolina man with 108 counts related to secret peeping, as well as indecent liberties with a minor, as reported by Fox News.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 32-year-old Michael Justin Childers, as well as the 108 charges Childers will face in a Friday statement.

The charges related to secret peeping include 53 counts of felony secret peeping and 55 counts of felony possession of secret peeping material, according to the sheriff’s office. Childers was also charged with nine counts of felony indecent liberties with a minor, which “stem from the secret peeping of minor victims,” the statement said.

Under North Carolina law, felony indecent liberties with a minor is when someone over the age of 16, and five years older than the child in question, initiates touching for sexual gratification, according to the Olsinski Law Firm.

Childer’s arrest is the result of an investigation that started in December 2020 with Wittenburg Elementary School in Alexander County. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the seized peeping material was not connected to the school, according to Fox News.

"The videos appear to have been taken between 2016 and 2019, while Childers was an employee of Walmart in Taylorsville," the Alexander County Sheriff's Office statement read.

Childers is now being held under a $1.25 million secured bond, and will make his first court appearance Monday; but authorities said the investigation is still ongoing, Fox 46 reported.