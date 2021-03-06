Guy In Brazil Gets Lit Up After Stealing A Woman’s Phone In Epic Viral Video

One guy in Brazil was hit with some instant karma after stealing a woman’s cell phone.

In a Twitter video shared by @Unicanal, a man snatched a woman's cell phone and attempted to make his getaway on a bike.

That's when a bunch of people stepped in. He was hit by a car, chased down by multiple people and attacked to get the phone back.

⚖️????¡JUSTICIA POR MANO PROPIA! ????Le robó un celular a una mujer y así lo redujeron los transeúntes en Vila Velha, Espírito Santo, Brasil. Uno lo embistió sin dudar con su auto, escapó, lo siguieron, y a metros los transeúntes lo atraparon para reducirlo a golpes.#VIRAL pic.twitter.com/KDKvCuYsmT — Unicanal (@Unicanal) March 2, 2021

This video right here is the definition of playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes. I had no idea people in Brazil were so into street justice.

This guy thought he was just going to casually swipe an innocent woman's phone. It was just supposed to be a simple snatch and go.

Instead, he was met with the force of the locals. The dude was literally drilled by a car while trying to get away!

Let this be a lesson to all the potential criminals in Brazil. The locals aren’t playing games!

Next time, the bad guy might think long and hard about whether or not stealing a phone is worth an epic butt kicking.

