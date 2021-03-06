Editorial

Nick Saban Talks About The Importance Of Listening And Learning In Awesome Video

Oct 3, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban does his traditional pregame walk around at Bryant-Denny Stadium before the game with Texas A&amp;M. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

A video of Alabama coach Nick Saban is making the rounds on Twitter, and it’s something everyone should watch.

In a video tweeted by @tdalabamamag, the seven-time national champion talked about the importance of listening and learning. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

“That means God wanted you to listen twice as much as you talk. Try it,” Saban told a group of athletes when talking about why we have two ears and one mouth.

He also added, “The last play that you played is history. The only thing that it’s good for is learning something.”

You can watch the awesome video below.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. I can listen to Nick Saban talk all day without ever getting tired or bored.

The man is a machine when it comes to handing out life advice and motivational quotes. Whether you hate or love Alabama, Saban is an icon for a reason.

Whenever he speaks, everyone should listen.

It’s going to be a sad day whenever he decides to retire because the man is the biggest pillar in the world of college football.

I can’t wait to see which video of Saban blows up next on Twitter. I truly can’t get enough.