Nick Saban Talks About The Importance Of Listening And Learning In Awesome Video

A video of Alabama coach Nick Saban is making the rounds on Twitter, and it’s something everyone should watch.

In a video tweeted by @tdalabamamag, the seven-time national champion talked about the importance of listening and learning.

“That means God wanted you to listen twice as much as you talk. Try it,” Saban told a group of athletes when talking about why we have two ears and one mouth.

He also added, “The last play that you played is history. The only thing that it’s good for is learning something.”

You can watch the awesome video below.

Nick Saban once told a room full of athletes and coaches that God gave you two ears and one mouth so you can “listen twice as much as you talk.” Riveting speech under two minutes. pic.twitter.com/pK0E4HyHzS — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) March 4, 2021

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. I can listen to Nick Saban talk all day without ever getting tired or bored.

The man is a machine when it comes to handing out life advice and motivational quotes. Whether you hate or love Alabama, Saban is an icon for a reason.

Whenever he speaks, everyone should listen.

GET THE RIGHT GUYS ON THE BUS “Mediocre people don’t like high achievers and high achievers don’t like mediocre people … Get the right guys on the bus, get them in the right seats, and get the wrong guys off the bus.” ~ Nick Saban video via @TheCrimsonWhite pic.twitter.com/8mfQOda0gu — Jamy Bechler (@CoachBechler) February 25, 2021

It’s going to be a sad day whenever he decides to retire because the man is the biggest pillar in the world of college football.

I can’t wait to see which video of Saban blows up next on Twitter. I truly can’t get enough.