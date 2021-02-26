Nick Saban Talks About High Achievers Not Liking Mediocre People In Awesome Video

An awesome video of Nick Saban talking about high achievers is blowing up on Twitter, and everyone should listen to his words.

In a video tweeted by @CoachBechler (via @TheCrimsonWhite), the seven-time national champion talked about how mediocre people and high achievers simply can’t mix. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Saban said the following in part:

Mediocre people don’t like high achievers and high achievers don’t like mediocre people…Get the right guys on the bus, get them in the right seats, and get the wrong guys off the bus. So, one of these days you’re going to be working in an organization and somebody’s going to try to do that to you. So, which one of those people do you want to be.

You can watch his full comments below.

GET THE RIGHT GUYS ON THE BUS “Mediocre people don’t like high achievers and high achievers don’t like mediocre people … Get the right guys on the bus, get them in the right seats, and get the wrong guys off the bus.” ~ Nick Saban video via @TheCrimsonWhite pic.twitter.com/8mfQOda0gu — Jamy Bechler (@CoachBechler) February 25, 2021

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I could listen to Nick Saban talk all day long without getting bored. Whenever he speaks, I lock into everything he’s saying.

The man just sees the world differently than most, and that’s why he has seven national title rings.

Nick Saban on toughness: pic.twitter.com/l6S1eF5WXi — The Coaches’ Journal (@TheCoachJournal) February 11, 2021

Saban is also 100% correct. People who are trying to build empires hate people who can’t keep up. It’s just the way the world is.

To paraphrase the great Herb Brooks, you better play at a level that forces me to keep you here.

I’ve been accused of being too intense at times, and I’m okay with that. Every single person around me – as with Nick Saban – must be counted on to do what needs to be done at all times. If they can’t, then I will find somebody who can.

This doesn’t just apply to work. It applies to everything in life. Either bring the same level of intensity as the rest of us, or get lost. If you don’t want to put in the work to be on Delta Force on a daily basis, then find something else to do.

That’s more or less the message Saban is bringing, and I couldn’t agree more.

Once again, Coach Saban has gone viral for all the right reasons. That man is truly something special.