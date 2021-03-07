Channel Your Inner Rock Star With 14 Stellar Online Guitar Classes, On Sale Now For Just $30

From needing a new way to express yourself to wanting a way to show off to your friends at parties, there are lots of reasons to take up playing the guitar. But plucking those five strings can actually benefit you in a multitude of ways, from boosting your mood, decreasing stress, and improving productivity, according to this study.

If you’d love guitar lessons but either don’t have time to make it to lessons at the same time every week or simply don’t have the cash, this dynamic e-learning bundle may just be your lucky break. Jam-packed with 14 different guitar courses, The Complete 2021 Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle offers a comprehensive education in guitar-playing, from the basics of strumming to complex jazz techniques and everything in between.

Under the guidance of pro musicians, producers, composers, and more, you’ll appreciate each course’s hands-on approach to guitar instruction, giving you access to helpful exercises, videos, insider tips, and so much more. Even though these lessons are all virtual, each teacher manages to draw from their own personal experience to create well-rounded lessons you’ll benefit from greatly.

Whether you’ve never picked up a guitar before or you’ve rocked out at a jam session or two, the courses featured in The Complete 2021 Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle are designed for players of varying skill and experience levels. First-timers love the easy pace of the bundle’s beginner courses, complete with helpful strumming tips and general practices to help them build a foundation as they move on to more advanced courses, like Guitar Lick Foundations, Blues for the Curious Guitarist, and the Easy Blues Guitar Crash Course.

If you’re ready to take your guitar-learning to the next level, now is the perfect time since all 14 courses in The Complete 2021 Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle are 98% off, making them just $29.99!

