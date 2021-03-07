Clemson Planning For 100% Football Capacity During The 2021 Season

Clemson plans on packing Memorial Stadium during the 2021 college football season.

According to TigerNet.com, university president Jim Clements recently sent an email out announcing the plan is for “full capacity for Tigers football games.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Capacity at sporting events has been heavily restricted or outright banned since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb)

As I’ve said before, I think we’re going to see more and more schools do the same as Clemson as we near the start of the season.

With more and more people getting vaccinated, it seems like we’ve turned a major corner in the war against coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb)

That’s a great sign, and it means we’re one step closer towards returning to normal. Packing stadiums again during the 2021 season will be a major moment.

We need fans in the stands, and it now looks like we’re capable of getting it done. At the very least, Clemson intends to try.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb)

Let’s hope more and more schools join the movement of putting fans in the stands. We all want to see it and we all want to get back to enjoying Saturdays in the fall.