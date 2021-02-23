UCF Hopes To Have 100% Stadium Capacity During The 2021 Football Season

UCF is hoping to have a packed football stadium this fall.

The Knights recently hired Gus Malzahn to take over the football program, and there’s a ton of buzz surrounding the team. Now, fans are just waiting to find out how many people will be allowed to attend during the coronavirus pandemic. It sounds like the goal is to pack the place! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We have no idea — way premature to know — obviously we would love to have 100% capacity but it all depends on the COVID progress in months to come. In the meantime we are selling season tickets on an ongoing basis,” athletics spokesman John Heisler told KnightsNews.com.

As of right now, the Knights have already sold 84% of their season tickets, according to a recent tweet from the team.

I think we’re going to see a lot more teams say similar stuff as we near the start of the 2021 college football season.

It certainly seems like returning to normalcy on Saturdays in the fall is substantially closer than it was this past year.

Even the University of Wisconsin, which is in a state that’s not nearly as relaxed with COVID as UCF, plans on having a packed stadium.

My guess is that we’re going to see a lot of teams selling out, and that’s a great thing. After so many of us had to miss the action this past season, we’re all excited to get back.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed that it happens!

