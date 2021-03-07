Mat Barzal Scores The Goal Of The Year In The NHL Against The Sabres

New York Islanders forward Mat Barzal scored an absurd goal during a 5-2 Saturday win over the Sabres.

Barzal got control of the break against a lone defender, shook him out of his skates, and went between the legs on the goalie.

You have to see this goal in order to believe it. Give it a watch below.

Through this point of the season, there’s no doubt at all that this goal from Barzal is the best we’ve seen all year.

That was absolutely nuts. I’m not sure I can remember the last time I saw a goal that sexy.

Going between the legs is an outrageously cocky move, and I love it. If it fails, you look like a clown. If it succeeds, then you’ll own one of the greatest goals in league history.

Cearly, Barzal falls into the latter category.

MATHEW BARZAL WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE?! ???? @Barzal_97 pic.twitter.com/fgftLL1Ra2 — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) March 6, 2021

Props to Barzal for pulling off the insane shot. We’re going to be talking about this one for a long time.