Steven Stamkos Scores Incredible Goal Against The Colorado Avalanche

Steven Stamkos had a great goal during a 4-3 Monday night win over the Colorado Avalanche.

During a bit of chaos in front of the net during the second period, Stamkos found himself on the ice behind the net.

With the puck right in front of him and the goalie caught up in the confusion, Stamkos tapped it into the net for a great goal.

Watch a video of the play below.

???? move to the net

???? puck pushed in

???? celly pic.twitter.com/YNtdIwH516 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 18, 2020

That’s about as sexy as it gets when it comes to goals in the NHL. Stamkos was in the right place at the right time and showed great awareness.

When you’re on the ice in the NHL, you always need to have your head on a swivel. That’s exactly what Stamkos did here, and it resulted in putting a point on the board.

We love seeing big hits and great goals, and Stamkos got the latter done in impressive fashion with this one.

There’s a reason why he’s one of the best players in the league. Props to him for putting together another great highlight!