‘Tired Of Being Treated Like Toddlers’: Candace Owens Blames NYT’s ‘Bigotry’ For Hispanics ‘Fleeing The Democratic Party’

Candace Owens blamed the “bigotry” of The New York Times as “the reason Hispanics are fleeing the Democratic Party” in a Monday appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Owens joined host Tucker Carlson in criticizing a story published by The New York Times that claimed some Hispanic men are being driven to the Republican Party because of “right wing misinformation,” including “conspiracy theories” about Black Lives Matter (BLM) and the “Deep State.” (RELATED: ‘The Only Way To Become A Good Republican Is To Become A Democrat’: Meghan McCain Slams Media’s Coverage Of GOP)

“Last week The New York Times posted a story entitled ‘A Vexing Question for Democrats: What Drives Latino Men to Republicans?'” Carlson began. “The New York Times is so dishonest at this point, such an out in the open political operation, that the paper literally blamed right-wing misinformation for the shift.”

He then quoted the story, saying, “Some of the frustrations voiced by Hispanic Republican men are stoked by misinformation, including conspiracy theories claiming that the Deep State took over during the Trump administration, and a belief that Black Lives Matter protests caused widespread violence.”

“In other words, they thought that BLM destroyed entire neighborhoods in Minneapolis, Kenosha, St. Louis, Louisville, Washington. They didn’t realize it was QAnon that did that … So why can’t Hispanic men just accept that it was QAnon that totaled Minneapolis? Like, it’s not hard. Just believe,” Carlson joked.

Owens responded sarcastically, saying she wanted to “take a moment to just thank our lucky stars” The New York Times is there “to think” for Hispanics and blacks. “God forbid we have these Hispanic men and women walking around trying to think for themselves,” she added.

“All summer we saw churches being burned to the ground in Washington, D.C. We saw Target being rioted, looted, cars smashing into retail shops,” Owens continued. “I guess we’re supposed to pretend it never happened, Tucker … And this is just a big, nasty, QAnon, conservative conspiracy theory that Hispanic men are falling for.”

Carlson then noted “how patronizing” the story was, and Owens agreed.

“This is what we talk about all the time … just the bigotry of low expectations. People don’t even realize their implicit biases. They don’t even realize what they’re saying when they write these things,” Owens said. “I like this kind of writing, Tucker, because this is the reason that Hispanics are fleeing the Democrat Party … They’re tired of being treated like toddlers who can’t think for themselves.”

Owens described how the values of Hispanic voters “just don’t align with the Democrat Party,” and concluded by saying “Hispanic men and women are bright enough to figure out what’s going on in this country.”