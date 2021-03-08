‘Call Me Old-Fashioned’: Greg Gutfeld Says Cuomo’s ‘Rest Home Massacre’ Was Worse Than Alleged Harassment

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld lashed out at Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during Monday’s broadcast of “The Five.”

Gutfeld said that the thousands of coronavirus nursing home deaths outweighed the accusations of sexual harassment that have been leveled against Cuomo in recent days. (RELATED: Juan Williams Defends Andrew Cuomo, Claims Texas Gov. Abbot May Have More To Answer For)

WATCH:

Cohost Jesse Watters introduced the segment, saying that both the governor and his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, had had “a disastrous weekend.”

Watters mocked Chris Cuomo for joking that he was “black on the inside” even as Gov. Cuomo was facing competing scandals — an investigation into his handling of nursing homes throughout the coronavirus pandemic and multiple accusations of sexual harassment.

“All right. I’m not going to knock them for that. It’s a joke,” Watters said. “It’s ironic the fake racial outrage machine that CNN created is boomeranging on that one. What do you think about the Cuomo brothers and their weekend?”

“They were just having fun,” cohost Juan Williams said, adding his concern that Gov. Cuomo’s career might be coming to an end. “I think he’s in trouble. I think he’s trying to buy time. He’s hanging on by his fingernails. If this was a boxing match, he would be holding the other boxer and trying just to slow things down.”

Williams went on to say he believed the investigation might buy Cuomo time to at least finish out his current term as governor, arguing that polling thus far had suggested New Yorkers did not want the governor to run for a fourth term — but they also weren’t in favor of his resignation.

“Greg, I can see him locking himself down and not resigning at all and just trying to weather the storm. Couldn’t you?” Watters turned the question to Gutfeld.

“I don’t know,” Gutfeld replied. “Called me old fashioned but I still believe the rest home massacre is worse than the harassment stuff.”