ProFootballTalk Floats The Possibility Of The Seahawks Signing Colin Kaepernick

Will the Seattle Seahawks take a look at signing Colin Kaepernick?

The Seahawks are in the middle of a serious situation with starter Russell Wilson, and it looks like the superstar’s days in Seattle are coming to an end. What does that mean for the Seahawks? Well, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio thinks it might be time to take a look at Kaepernick! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The @Seahawks are staying quiet in the wake of Russell Wilson’s recent comments… but that isn’t stopping teams from calling to see if he’s available… @nflnetwork @AndrewSiciliano pic.twitter.com/Xs3Xwp6A2L — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) February 22, 2021

Florio wrote the following about the Seahawks possibly taking a chance on Kaepernick:

There’s something else the Seahawks could do, if they trade Wilson. They could finally give Colin Kaepernick (who is only one year older than Wilson) a full and fair workout, undeterred by the possibility that Kaepernick would divide the locker room on the question of whether he or Wilson should play. (In 2017, given the lingering presence of veterans who resented Wilson, that was a very real possibility.)

I wish I could say Florio is just kidding, but I know he’s not. That dude is the biggest supporter of Colin Kaepernick on the internet.

Never mind that Kaep is an absolute clown! The former 49ers quarterback wore pig socks, compared cops to slave catchers, claimed they can murder people with impunity and get paid leave, didn’t stand for the anthem and praised Fidel Castro.

Also, Kaepernick hasn’t thrown a pass in an NFL game since 2016! We’re entering the 2021 NFL season. On what planet does anyone think a QB out of the league since 2016 is capable of playing right now?

That’s honestly laughable. If he was good enough to start on an NFL team, then he’d be starting. It’s that simple. The fact he hasn’t played since 2016 tells you all you need to know.

The Seahawks aren’t signing him and no other team is either. Just accept it and move on.