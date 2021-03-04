REPORT: The Seahawks Are Making And Taking Trade Calls For Russell Wilson

The drama surrounding Russell Wilson and the Seahawks is heating up.

It’s been known for the past several weeks that the situation isn’t great, and there’s been serious talk about the star quarterback finding a new team. Well, the Seahawks are apparently working the phones. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I know there’s been calls made on both sides. Going to Seattle and from Seattle to other teams,” Dianna Russini told Pat McAfee during a Thursday interview.

With every single day that passes, it’s starting to look more and more likely that Wilson has played his last snap of football in Seattle.

I’m honestly not even sure how we got to this point. I figured Wilson would retire as a member of the Seahawks. He’s literally the face of the franchise.

Now, it’s early March and it looks like there’s next to no chance at all Wilson ever plays another snap of football wearing a Seattle uniform.

Imagine telling someone a year ago that this would be the situation. People would have called you crazy.

Welcome to life in the NFL. Things can change at any moment!