ACLU Editor Defends Tweet Saying She Was ‘Angry’ Grassley Survived COVID

An editor for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) defended a tweet saying she was “angry” that Republican Iowa Sen. Charles Grassley survived COVID-19.

Rebecca McCray, who writes for and edits the ACLU’s blog, deleted a tweet saying that she “tried to watch Vanita Gupta’s confirmation hearing but got too angry Chuck Grassley survived COVID.”

She then doubled down on the comments, claiming “Grassley and the Iowa GOP have thousands of Iowans’ blood on their hands.”

Chuck Grassley and the Iowa GOP have thousands of Iowans’ blood on their hands and continue to govern with no regard for their constituents’ lives. I’ve tweeted about this before. But nice screenshot skills. https://t.co/SLMOz3sLFl — Rebecca McCray (@rebeccakmccray) March 9, 2021

Grassley, the oldest Republican senator and third-oldest member of Congress, tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 17. He remained asymptomatic and returned to work at the Capitol on Nov. 30. (RELATED: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell To Temporarily Halt GOP Lunches While COVID-19 Cases Rise)

Gupta, President Joe Biden’s nominee for Associate Attorney General, has been widely criticized by conservative groups. “In Vanita Gupta, President Biden has nominated a liberal activist who supports defunding the police and brings to the job her experience leading a left-wing dark money group,” Judicial Crisis Network President Carrie Severino said.

A former Obama Administration attorney, Gupta most recently served as the ACLU’s Director of the Center for Justice. The ACLU tweeted that it is “particularly proud of Vanita’s work.”