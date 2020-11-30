Sen. Chuck Grassley Returns To Capitol After Recovering From Coronavirus, Encourages Mask-Wearing And Social Distancing

Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley returned to work Monday inside the U.S. Capitol after recovering from COVID-19.

Grassley originally tested positive on Nov. 17 and had been working from home since then. In a statement released Monday, Grassley said he will continue to wear his mask and practice social distancing. Grassley also said he did not experience any symptoms.

“While I continued working from home during my quarantine, I’m glad to be back in the office working for Iowans,” Grassley said in a statement. “I did not experience symptoms, but more than a thousand Americans are dying every day and many more are hospitalized.”

“That means we all have to do our part to help protect our friends, family and fellow Americans. I will continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing,” Grassley continued.

Dozens of politicians across the U.S. have tested positive for COVID-19. There are at least 28 current members of the House, 19 Republicans and nine Democrats, who have tested positive, according to Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram. There is also at least one incoming member of the House who has tested positive.

Seven U.S. senators have tested positive for COVID-19.