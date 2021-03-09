‘This Is An Absolute Emergency’: Feminist Activist Blasts Democrats’ Equality Act As Harmful To Women And Girls

Kara Dansky, chair of the Women’s Human Rights Campaign’s Committee on Law and Legislation, called the potential passage of the Equality Act “an absolute emergency” during a Tuesday night appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

The Equality Act, passed by the House of Representatives last month, would amend the 1964 Civil Rights Act to prevent “discrimination on the basis of sex, gender identity, and sexual orientation.” If passed by the Senate and signed by President Joe Biden, who has expressed support for the bill, it would have far-reaching implications for marriage, family, gender, abortion and other issues.

Dansky told Carlson that the bill would “enshrine so-called gender identity into law.”

Dansky and Carlson discussed the possibility of a male simply saying he is a woman in order to get a federal contract, a scenario the feminist activist claimed would be entirely possible.

“There is absolutely nothing that would stop you from doing that,” she said, adding that nothing also stopped “the man that was housed in a women’s prison in the state of Washington and reportedly raped a female prisoner.”

“There are really practical consequences and you’re absolutely right to say there are consequences that we have not thought through,” she continued before adding the possibility of crime statistics being “utterly meaningless” if they can’t be divided by biological sex.

Dansky went on to speculate that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would have difficulty conducting medical research that is “grounded in material reality.” (RELATED: ‘Biology Is Not Bigotry’: Republican Lawmakers Rebuke ‘Equality Act’ Over Transgender Policies, Abortion Mandates)

“What we are seeing is the complete obliteration of biological sex, and we have to stop doing that,” she said. “This is an emergency. This is an absolute emergency. It has consequences as a feminist … We need to have a serious national conversation about what we’re doing before we push through laws that redefine the word sex to include the nebulous, ill-defined, un-understood, made-up lie that is gender identity.”