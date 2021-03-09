Penn State ‘Planning’ For A Full Football Stadium In The Fall

It sounds like Penn State plans on having fans in the stands this upcoming football season.

More and more teams around the country are gearing up for 100% capacity in the fall as we beat the coronavirus pandemic. Well, you can add the Nittany Lions to the list of teams hoping for tens of thousands of fans in the stands. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

PSU athletic director Sandy Barbour said the following Monday on the Penn State Coaches Show, according to 247Sports:

All of our efforts, all of our planning is to be able to have full venues. And we’re just gonna have to monitor the COVID situation and the advice. But we’re gonna push really hard, we’re gonna prepare for venues where every Penn Stater who wants to come — and who has a ticket — has the opportunity to do that.

With every passing day, it seems like we add another team to the list of schools planning for 100% capacity this upcoming season.

It’s the latest sign that we’ve turned a huge corner in the war against coronavirus.

I truly can’t say it enough. College football isn’t meant to be played in empty stadiums. It’s meant to be played with packed stands full of passionate people.

The bad news is that Wisconsin is also planning for full attendance week one, and that means Camp Randall we’ll be hell on Earth for the Nittany Lions to open the season. You love to see it!