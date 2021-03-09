REPORT: Georgia Is Investigating Allegations Of Payments To Players

Georgia is reportedly investigating allegations of football players being paid.

Famous high school coach Rush Propst allegedly claimed on an audio recording that wealthy boosters were arranging payments to members of the Bulldogs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It didn’t take long at all for the recording to blow up all over Twitter.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Georgia’s compliance department has reached out to former director of the Valdosta Touchdown Club Michael “Nub” Nelson to interview him about the recording. He’s the man responsible for the recording being made.

They called and asked a bunch of questions. They asked me not to discuss it, so I don’t want to say too much,” Nelson told the AJC.

I called this one perfectly! I said as soon as the alleged recording of Propst went public that the NCAA and schools were going to be all over it.

Now, that’s not to say Georgia actually did anything wrong. We have no proof of that at all, and it’s important to jump to conclusions.

However, the NCAA and major programs don’t mess around with this kind of stuff. If there are allegations of players under Kirby Smart being paid, then an investigation has to happen.

We’ll see if anything comes of the investigation, but something tells me Rush Propst won’t be welcome at any Georgia games in the near future. Programs don’t exactly appreciate allegations of NCAA infractions being made against them.