Audio Recording Allegedly Shows Rush Propst Discussing Georgia Football Players Taking Money

An audio recording blowing up on Twitter might be bad news for the Georgia Bulldogs.

In an audio clip tweeted by the “Stadium Drive Podcast,” legendary high school football coach Rush Propst is allegedly discussing payments from wealthy Georgia boosters to players in the program. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Specifically, Propst appears to reference payments to Nick Chubb. You can listen to that portion of the clip below.

Below is the full 14:40 minute audio recording allegedly of Propst, who became famous during his time at Hoover on “Two-A-Days.”

Obviously, it’s just one audio clip and there isn’t much chatter from major news outlets right now. It’s important to keep that in mind.

Having said that, this clip has already started setting Twitter on fire. It’s all over the place, and I can promise you that the NCAA and Georgia are already well-aware of its existence.

Kirby Smart is changing the price of doing business in the SEC….. pic.twitter.com/Y9TFvQHn5v — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) March 7, 2021

To be clear, I couldn’t care less if Kirby Smart is paying players at Georgia. I couldn’t care less at all. It’s college football. Players get paid and money flies all over the place.

It’s the nature of the beast, and I’m willing to accept it. Plus, this is just a claim allegedly from Propst.

It’s far from a made case.

We got a rat Kirby! pic.twitter.com/syi4Zz0ipi — that SEC podcast (@thatSECpodcast) March 7, 2021

Having said that, I can promise you rivals of Georgia will exploit this for all they can. College football is a brutal game and when people think they have something to hold over another school, they use it.

Keep checking back for more updates as we have them on this rapidly developing situation.