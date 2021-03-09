‘I’ve Never Dressed Up Like Hitler’: Meghan Markle’s Dad Slams ‘Snotty’ Prince Harry Following Sit-Down Interview

Meghan Markle’s dad criticized Prince Harry as “snotty” following the release of the royal couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Thomas Markle’s response followed Markle’s accusation that he had betrayed her, according to an article published Monday by The Sun. The father and daughter haven’t interacted in two years.

Thomas Markle spoke out about his daughter Meghan Markle and son-in-law Prince Harry after their explosive interview with #CBS. https://t.co/WCJPJtVGrc — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 9, 2021

“Harry had said to me, ‘If you had listened to me, this wouldn’t have happened to you,'” Thomas told the outlet. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Dad Defends Publishing Letter Private Letter From The Duchess)

“Me, laying in a hospital bed after having a procedure, I had a stent put here and put here and that was kind of snotty so I hung up on him,” Thomas added.

“We all make mistakes … but I’ve never played naked pool and I’ve never dressed up like Hitler,” Thomas said, the outlet reported.

Thomas was seemingly referring to the time Prince Harry was photographed nude in Las Vegas and the time he was photographed donning a Nazi symbol on an outfit worn to a party back in 2005, the outlet reported.

Prince Harry apologized for the costume at the time.

“I am very sorry if I caused any offence or embarrassment to anyone,” the statement said, according to The Irish Times. “It was a poor choice of costume and I apologise.”

Markle and her father had a falling out after Thomas staged paparazzi photos before the 2018 royal wedding. Markle told Winfrey that Thomas had “betrayed” her by lying about working with the press.

Thomas claimed he had apologized to Markle and Prince Harry “at least 100 times” but had been “ghosted” by the royal family.

“I’m very disappointed about it, I’ve apologized about this thing, at least 100 times,” he told The Sun.

“The bottom line is I’ve never heard back from Meghan and Harry in any way, shape or form. I would love to hear from them,” he said. “I’ve been pushed around and knocked down for one thing I did, one big mistake I made and I’ve apologized many times.”

“I love my daughter very much,” he added. “But she’s pretty much ghosted all of her family on her mother’s side and my side.”