Newly Released Texts Show Prince Harry Pleaded With Meghan Markle’s Father Before Wedding

Newly released text messages show Prince Harry reached out to Meghan Markle’s estranged father before the 2018 wedding.

The text messages are part of the on-going court case involving publishers who printed a private letter Markle sent to her father, according to a report published Monday by Entertainment Tonight. Hearings are set to take place remotely this Friday.

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle go to war against the British tabloids on several fronts, new text messages show how the couple tried, and failed, to shield Thomas Markle from the media. With bonus insight into Prince Harry’s textmanship: https://t.co/Kv8ZFIJKuo pic.twitter.com/DXUQCkwIwp — Mark Di Stefano (@MarkDiStef) April 20, 2020



“Tom, it’s Harry and I’m going to call you right now. Please pick up, thank you,” a text message dated May 14, 2018 said.

“Tom, Harry again! Really need to speak to u. U do not need to apologize, we understand the circumstances but ‘going public’ will only make the situation worse,” another message sent the same day said. “If u love Meg and want to make it right please call me as there are two other options which don’t involve u having to speak to the media, who incidentally created this whole situation. So please call me so I can explain. Meg and I are not angry, we just need to speak to u. Thanks.”

“Oh any speaking to the press WILL backfire, trust me Tom,” a third text sent said. “Only we can help u, as we have been trying from day 1.”

Markle’s dad has defended the publication of the letter. He claimed he released the letter to defend himself after People magazine ran a piece where friends of Markle’s discussed the relationship between the father and daughter. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Dad Defends Publishing Private Letter From The Duchess)

Markle has since claimed she did not know her friends had agreed to give an interview to People magazine.

“Whilst she appreciated that her close friends were concerned and distressed at the media coverage about her and were trying to help, the Claimant [Meghan] was distressed when she discovered that someone had made reference to the Letter (and her father’s response), albeit in passing and incorrectly,” the new court documents stated.