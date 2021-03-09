Two Giraffes Killed In Fire At Virginia Zoo

Two giraffes at a northern Virginia zoo died Monday in a barn fire, the zoo announced on Facebook.

Roer’s Zoofari in Vienna said it had lost a giraffe named Waffles and another giraffe that had yet to be named in a fire Monday, according to the post. The zoo is located roughly 12 miles from Washington, D.C.

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department responded to a “fire from the roof and on two floors of a 2-story barn” in the late afternoon, and it was unclear at the time if any animals were inside the barn, according to a tweet.

Units are currently on the scene of a barn fire in the 1200 block of Hunter Mill Rd in Reston.

First arriving reported fire from the roof and on two floors of a 2-story barn. Unknown at this time if any animals in barn. Hunter Mill Rd/Cobble Mill Rd closed. Avoid area. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/HjjvvP4bTa — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) March 8, 2021

Vanessa Roer, the zoo’s owner, received a call at 5:30 p.m. from Fairfax County dispatch informing her that the barn where the giraffes were housed had caught fire, according to the zoo’s Facebook post. (RELATED: 12-Year-Old Giraffe Dies At Los Angeles Zoo After Medical Procedure)

Nearly two hours later, the fire department said the fire was under control, but two giraffes were found deceased, according to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue’s twitter.

UPDATE: 1200 block of Hunter Mill Road: The fire is under control. Tragically, two giraffes were found deceased. No other animals injured, and all are being attended to by zoo staff. No reported firefighter injuries at this time. Fire investigators on scene. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/uT1ND7lnvD — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) March 9, 2021

“Staff and the zoo’s veterinarian arrived within minutes to help rescue and care for approximately 20 other animals housed in the same area. We are grateful that no staff members or other Zoofari animals were injured or lost,” the zoo’s post said. The zoo also thanked the fire department for their quick response.

Fire investigators were investigating the scene Monday evening.

“Grief counselors are being made available for staff, who are devastated by this tragedy and who cared deeply for these members of the Zoofari family,” the zoo said.