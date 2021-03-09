What’s The First Word That Comes To People’s Minds When They Here The Names Of These Politicians?

The Daily Caller’s Lisa Bennatan went to Nashville, Tennessee, and asked people what is the first word that comes to their minds when she names these politicians.

Lets just say she got some wild answers in Music City. Tune in to the video to see for yourself.

(RELATED: Nashville Locals Have A Message For People Moving From California And New York)

WATCH:

Don’t miss these other Man On The Street videos:

What Do The French Really Think Of Americans?

Hilarious New Yorkers Explain Hedge Funds: ‘Chad, Brad, Patagonia Vests’

Do You Miss Trump?

What Do You Want Trump To Do Next?

Do You Think Biden Can Unite America?

Does Trump Deserve To Be Kicked Off Twitter And Impeached?

Biden Supporters React To Trump Being Named Most Admired Man

Would You Take A COVID-19 Vaccine?

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Follow us on Twitter

Check out our Instagram

Check out our Facebook