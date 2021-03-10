Arizona Rancher Warns Biden’s Immigration Policy Has ‘Overwhelmed’ Communities

A rancher from Arizona criticized President Joe Biden’s immigration policies during a Tuesday “Fox and Friends” appearance.

John Ladd said he’s seen firsthand the large influx of migrants entering his and other communities as well as Border Patrol agents getting overwhelmed at the border. Ladd told “Fox and Friends” host Brian Kilmeade that Biden and his administration are “letting everybody come now” and said that “it’s going to ruin our country,” according to Fox News.

“We got spoiled with Donald Trump.” Ladd said. “It started before Biden even took office, as soon as the election was over, he promised amnesty to 11 million people. Here they come.”

The surge of migrants came shortly after Biden signed an array of executive orders in his first week. One of those orders being a moratorium on deportation. This lead to a number of large migrant caravans making their way to the border, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Florida Attorney General Suing Biden Administration Over Immigration Policies)

Brian Kilmeade asked Ladd about those who believe there is no border crisis. “They’re living under a rock somewhere,” Ladd responded.

Ladd said contractors were working on the construction of the border wall since last April, but “they [the Biden administration] shut them down five weeks ago.”

“You talk about a crime, 300 to 400 people down here in the small towns of Arizona had a good job, we’ve got material laying on the ground, we got a batch plant ready to make concrete but it’s been idle for five weeks,” Ladd said.